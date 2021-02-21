Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Brokerages expect Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s earnings. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico reported earnings per share of $1.33 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 69.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will report full year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.63. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico.

PAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Maxim Group raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.70.

Shares of NYSE:PAC traded down $2.45 on Tuesday, hitting $101.50. 44,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,461. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.84 and its 200 day moving average is $93.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 37.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.40. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 1-year low of $44.28 and a 1-year high of $131.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 11.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, SAB. de C.V. develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 2 international airports in Jamaica.

