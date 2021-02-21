Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Receives $28.20 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Griffon from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Griffon in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

In other Griffon news, Director Henry A. Alpert acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 73,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,470,829.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Seth L. Kaplan sold 13,251 shares of Griffon stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $322,794.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,048,539.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Griffon by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,309,494 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,588,000 after purchasing an additional 31,768 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Griffon by 2.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Griffon during the third quarter valued at about $733,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Griffon during the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Griffon during the third quarter valued at about $2,707,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GFF traded up $0.74 on Friday, hitting $24.40. 146,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,363. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.86. Griffon has a 12 month low of $9.15 and a 12 month high of $27.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Griffon had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $609.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.10 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Griffon will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is 19.75%.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, China, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

