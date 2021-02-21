Gretchen Teichgraeber Sells 1,658 Shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Stock

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 1,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total value of $72,902.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,831.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Gretchen Teichgraeber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 24th, Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 2,000 shares of Forrester Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $88,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FORR opened at $42.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Forrester Research, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.45 and a fifty-two week high of $46.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $808.81 million, a PE ratio of 64.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.21.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.19. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 2.75%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research raised their target price on Forrester Research from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Forrester Research by 112.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 18,454 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Forrester Research by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 55,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Forrester Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Forrester Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $677,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Forrester Research by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Products, Research, and SiriusDecisions segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

