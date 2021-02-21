Greenleaf Trust Sells 2,232 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Greenleaf Trust lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,232 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.3% of Greenleaf Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $19,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 55,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 44,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hershey Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

EFA stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.25. 14,962,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,935,883. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.78 and its 200-day moving average is $70.76. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $45.72 and a 12 month high of $77.17.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.