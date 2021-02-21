Greenleaf Trust Raises Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MA. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their target price on Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.47.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,484,516.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,194 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.03, for a total value of $19,447,675.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,039,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,736,515,111.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 764,346 shares of company stock valued at $252,786,532. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard stock traded down $5.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $333.17. 4,095,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,446,032. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $367.25. The company has a market capitalization of $332.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.95, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $336.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $334.72.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

