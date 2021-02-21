Greenleaf Trust Has $35.98 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.5% of Greenleaf Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $35,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOG has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,184.71.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $16.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,101.14. 1,457,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,645,934. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,901.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,697.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.60, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $2,152.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $15.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total transaction of $145,987.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41 shares in the company, valued at $85,507.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,999 shares of company stock worth $5,434,607. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

