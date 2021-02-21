Greenleaf Trust Acquires 8,284 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,284 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the third quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 7,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 2.2% during the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 13,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

KO traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.11. 15,968,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,466,980. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $215.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Guggenheim downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.76.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

