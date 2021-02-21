Greenleaf Trust Acquires 70 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,457 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 3,564 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 176,590 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $92,215,000 after purchasing an additional 86,179 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 52,386 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $27,357,000 after purchasing an additional 8,549 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,022 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resource Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total value of $2,108,759.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,096,859.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total value of $192,425.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435 in the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $3.90 on Friday, reaching $597.06. The company had a trading volume of 6,793,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,835,885. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $545.74 and its 200-day moving average is $526.08. The stock has a market cap of $369.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.72, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $180.68 and a 52 week high of $614.90.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, New Street Research raised NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $558.89.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

