Greenland Minerals (OTCMKTS:GDLNF) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Shares of Greenland Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLNF) were down 7.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 1,946,171 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 175% from the average daily volume of 708,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.20.

Greenland Minerals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GDLNF)

Greenland Minerals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and commercialization of mineral properties in Australia. The company primarily explores for rare earth elements, uranium, zinc, and fluorspar. It owns a 100% interest in the Kvanefjeld project located in southern Greenland.

