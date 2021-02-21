Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 40,220 Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 40,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,000. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,142,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,839 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,851,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,659,000 after acquiring an additional 745,226 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,506,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,291,000 after acquiring an additional 718,852 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 918.1% in the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 720,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 650,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JBJ Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,550,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,677,000 after buying an additional 572,188 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,932,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,755,369. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.98. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $38.19.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

