Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC Makes New $346,000 Investment in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $336,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,618,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 20,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $230.65. 152,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,519. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $231.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.25. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $138.11 and a one year high of $237.28.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

