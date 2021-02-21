Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC Makes New $157,000 Investment in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,991 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bainco International Investors raised its holdings in Comcast by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 236,289 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $12,382,000 after purchasing an additional 9,425 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 720,634 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,761,000 after acquiring an additional 22,776 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 111.6% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 491,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,750,000 after acquiring an additional 259,228 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,183,209 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $114,398,000 after acquiring an additional 465,306 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of The West raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 238,204 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $12,482,000 after acquiring an additional 12,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.10. 15,143,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,237,992. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.64. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $53.60.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. Comcast’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.85.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

