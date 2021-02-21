Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC Invests $102,000 in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Copart by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,382,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,593,618,000 after purchasing an additional 494,131 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Copart by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,471,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $696,231,000 after purchasing an additional 471,725 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Copart by 0.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,272,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $449,307,000 after purchasing an additional 20,782 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Copart by 5.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,860,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,421,000 after purchasing an additional 153,697 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Copart by 1.3% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,369,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,042,000 after purchasing an additional 17,443 shares during the period. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total transaction of $4,191,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CPRT traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,252,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,779. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.42 and its 200 day moving average is $112.44. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $130.96. The stock has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.08, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. Equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

CPRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens raised Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist increased their price target on shares of Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Copart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.20.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.