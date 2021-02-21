Great Eagle (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) & Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Head-To-Head Survey

Great Eagle (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Great Eagle and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Eagle 0 0 0 0 N/A Wyndham Hotels & Resorts 0 0 12 0 3.00

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a consensus price target of $59.08, suggesting a potential downside of 6.94%. Given Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is more favorable than Great Eagle.

Profitability

This table compares Great Eagle and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Eagle N/A N/A N/A Wyndham Hotels & Resorts -2.50% 21.25% 4.99%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Great Eagle and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Eagle $1.18 billion 1.81 -$43.10 million N/A N/A Wyndham Hotels & Resorts $2.05 billion 2.88 $157.00 million $3.28 19.36

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Great Eagle.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.0% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Great Eagle has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts beats Great Eagle on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Great Eagle

Great Eagle Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, and manages residential, office, retail, and hotel properties in Asia, North America, Australasia, and Europe. It operates through Hotel Operation, Property Investment, Property Development, Other Operations, Champion REIT, Langham, and US Real Estate Fund segments. The company engages in leasing furnished apartments; and workspace, asset management, hotel accommodation, food and banquet, and restaurant operations. It also owns and operates a portfolio of hotels under The Langham, Langham Place, and Cordis brand names. In addition, the company offers property management services, including facilities management, security services, cleanliness and hygiene, financial management, staff training, green and risk management, maintenance and repairs, building survey, car park management, consultancy, and club house management services, as well as property maintenance and agency services. Further, it sells building materials; invests in securities; offers real estate investment trust, project, treasury, investment, and investment fund management services, as well as procurement and financing services; and issues medium term notes. Great Eagle Holdings Limited was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Wanchai, Hong Kong.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel, La Quinta, Baymont, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, Trademark Collection, and Wyndham. Its Hotel Franchising segments licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The company's Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels. As of November 25, 2020, it operated a network of approximately 9,000 hotels with approximately 804,000 rooms in 90 countries. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is also involved in the loyalty program business. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

