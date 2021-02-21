Granger Management LLC Takes $235,000 Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Granger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 536 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,428,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in Broadcom by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 954 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 25,918 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 20,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,866,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 11th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.59.

AVGO stock traded up $6.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $489.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,799,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,358. The firm has a market cap of $199.27 billion, a PE ratio of 77.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $495.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $458.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $394.56.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.20, for a total value of $30,484,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.57, for a total transaction of $42,757.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 256,393 shares of company stock worth $106,582,391. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

