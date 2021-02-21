Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of Grand Canyon Education worth $3,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 106,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,903,000 after acquiring an additional 10,339 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,842,000 after acquiring an additional 18,275 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 187,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,493,000 after acquiring an additional 78,630 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO William Stan Meyer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.41, for a total transaction of $904,100.00. Also, CEO Brian E. Mueller sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.70, for a total value of $1,674,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,631,199.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,211 shares of company stock valued at $3,625,145. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LOPE shares. Barrington Research increased their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Grand Canyon Education currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.20.

LOPE stock opened at $110.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.89 and a 52-week high of $110.82.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 30.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

