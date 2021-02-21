Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Shares Bought by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.14% of Graham worth $3,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GHC. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Graham by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Graham during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Graham during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Graham by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Graham during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Andrew Stephen Rosen sold 8,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.51, for a total value of $4,095,259.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,724,589.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 72 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $38,008.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 643 shares in the company, valued at $339,439.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,620 shares of company stock worth $13,885,384 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GHC opened at $608.23 on Friday. Graham Holdings has a twelve month low of $267.89 and a twelve month high of $617.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $568.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $467.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from Graham’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Graham from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

