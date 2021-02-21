GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.14.

Several research firms have weighed in on GDRX. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on GoodRx from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on GoodRx from $50.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on GoodRx from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised GoodRx from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDRX. Spectrum Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in GoodRx in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,676,866,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in GoodRx by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,704,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,662 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in GoodRx by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,145,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,529,000 after purchasing an additional 745,000 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in GoodRx by 250.8% in the fourth quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,659,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in GoodRx by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,569,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,315,000 after buying an additional 455,576 shares during the last quarter. 43.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GDRX opened at $52.27 on Friday. GoodRx has a 12-month low of $33.51 and a 12-month high of $64.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 19.63 and a current ratio of 19.63.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a prescription drug price comparison platform using data from local and mail-order pharmacies in the United States. It also provides pharmacy coupons to customers. The company offers generic and brand name pricing; alerts clients on manufacturer co-pay cards, pharmacy discounts, and state discount programs; and provides tips on slashing drug prices.

