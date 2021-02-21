goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) (TSE:GSY) Rating Reiterated by Beacon Securities

goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) (TSE:GSY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Beacon Securities in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $9.42 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price target on goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) from C$106.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) from C$122.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) from C$108.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) from C$120.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$140.25.

goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) stock opened at C$125.59 on Friday. goeasy Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$21.08 and a 1-year high of C$128.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.71, a current ratio of 15.81 and a quick ratio of 15.75. The stock has a market cap of C$1.86 billion and a PE ratio of 20.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$101.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$81.97.

goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) (TSE:GSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.96 by C$0.28. The business had revenue of C$173.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$170.33 million. On average, research analysts expect that goeasy Ltd. will post 8.5500003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO)

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

