Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,185 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Target comprises approximately 1.2% of Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Target by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,134,621 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,555,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462,178 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Target by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,493,847 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $969,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,440 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Target by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,986,521 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $470,138,000 after purchasing an additional 68,502 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Target by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,124,852 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $375,104,000 after purchasing an additional 434,052 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Target by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,921,409 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $339,186,000 after purchasing an additional 436,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TGT stock traded down $2.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $188.82. 3,120,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,612,965. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $189.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.42. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $90.17 and a 52-week high of $199.96.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The firm had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen increased their price target on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.29.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

