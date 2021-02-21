GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GN Store Nord A/S offers medical hearing instruments, professional and consumer headsets. The Company’s operating segments include GN Netcom, GN ReSound and Others. GN Netcom segment sells hands-free communications solutions in the form of headsets for mobile phones and traditional phones. GN ReSound segment operates within the hearing instrument industry, and produces and sells hearing healthcare instruments and related products. It offers hearing aids and accessories under the ReSound, Beltone and Interton brand names. GN Store Nord A/S is based in Ballerup, Denmark. “

GNNDY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded GN Store Nord A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.00.

GNNDY opened at $271.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.51 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $241.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.54. GN Store Nord A/S has a 12 month low of $123.32 and a 12 month high of $275.25.

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical, professional, and consumer audio solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through GN Hearing and GN Audio segments. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

