Globaltrans Investment Plc (GLTR.L) (LON:GLTR) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.69

Shares of Globaltrans Investment Plc (GLTR.L) (LON:GLTR) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6.69 ($0.09) and traded as high as GBX 6.75 ($0.09). Globaltrans Investment Plc (GLTR.L) shares last traded at GBX 6.67 ($0.09), with a volume of 491,147 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6.18.

Globaltrans Investment Plc (GLTR.L) Company Profile (LON:GLTR)

Globaltrans Investment PLC is a Cyprus-based holding company. The Company is engaged in the provision of railway transportation services using own and leased rolling stock, as well as fleet engaged from third party rail operators, operating lease of rolling stock and freight forwarding (agency) services.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Globaltrans Investment Plc (GLTR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globaltrans Investment Plc (GLTR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.