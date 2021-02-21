Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIR) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIR)’s share price rose 1.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.44 and last traded at $16.21. Approximately 4,780 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 3,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.93.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.68.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIR) by 70.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,427 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 24.98% of Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.