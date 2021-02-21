Global Social Chain (GSC) 1-Day Volume Reaches $323,476.00

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 20th. Global Social Chain has a total market cap of $5.48 million and $323,476.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Global Social Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0094 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Global Social Chain has traded 53.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00061008 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $443.99 or 0.00793325 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00038592 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00006652 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.78 or 0.00056788 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004149 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00018102 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00041262 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,632.46 or 0.04703743 BTC.

Global Social Chain Coin Profile

GSC is a coin. Its launch date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 581,849,230 coins. The official message board for Global Social Chain is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain . The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social . Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Global Social Chain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Social Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Global Social Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

