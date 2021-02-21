Global Petroleum (LON:GBP) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.98

Global Petroleum Limited (LON:GBP)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.98 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 1.01 ($0.01). Global Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 0.98 ($0.01), with a volume of 2,953,855 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.98. The stock has a market cap of £3.80 million and a PE ratio of -1.22.

About Global Petroleum (LON:GBP)

Global Petroleum Limited explores for oil and gas properties in Africa. The company primarily owns an 85% participating interest in the Namibian project consisting of offshore blocks 1910B and 2010A covering an area of 5,810 square kilometers; and a 78 per cent participating interest in PEL 0094, which comprise Block 2011A covering an area of 5,798 square kilometers located in Walvis Basin, Namibia.

