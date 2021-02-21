Giga Metals Co. (GIGA.V) (CVE:GIGA) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Giga Metals Co. (GIGA.V) (CVE:GIGA)’s share price rose 7.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.74 and last traded at C$0.74. Approximately 100,870 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 379,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.69.

The company has a current ratio of 18.04, a quick ratio of 17.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of C$52.01 million and a PE ratio of -23.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.67.

About Giga Metals Co. (GIGA.V) (CVE:GIGA)

Giga Metals Corporation acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for nickel and cobalt sulphide deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Turnagain property comprising 71 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 38,000 hectares located in the Liard Mining Division of northern British Columbia.

