Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) (GEI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) (TSE:GEI) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.20 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE:GEI opened at C$21.02 on Friday. Gibson Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of C$10.96 and a 1 year high of C$28.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$20.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$21.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.08 billion and a PE ratio of 21.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.92, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GEI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. CSFB set a C$24.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$24.00.

Gibson Energy Inc, a crude oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

