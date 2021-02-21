Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Getty Realty by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Getty Realty by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Getty Realty by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 53,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Getty Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Getty Realty by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Getty Realty stock opened at $27.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.85. Getty Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $16.36 and a 1-year high of $32.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

