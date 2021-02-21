Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) PT Set at €106.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Independent Research set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €87.50 ($102.94) price target on Gerresheimer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($127.06) price target on Gerresheimer and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gerresheimer has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €100.21 ($117.90).

GXI opened at €92.85 ($109.24) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €90.32 and a 200-day moving average price of €93.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.49, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion and a PE ratio of 32.93. Gerresheimer has a 1 year low of €50.65 ($59.59) and a 1 year high of €103.70 ($122.00).

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

