GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GeoPark Ltd is an explorer, operator and consolidator of oil and gas. The company operates primarily in Chile, Colombia, Brazil and Argentina. GeoPark Ltd is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on GeoPark from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GeoPark currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE:GPRK opened at $16.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.38 and its 200 day moving average is $10.30. GeoPark has a 1 year low of $5.44 and a 1 year high of $20.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $958.34 million, a P/E ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.90, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPRK. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GeoPark in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of GeoPark in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GeoPark in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in shares of GeoPark in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of GeoPark in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. 39.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, the company had working and/or economic interests in 31 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

