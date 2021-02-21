GéoMégA Resources (CVE:GMA) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Shares of GéoMégA Resources Inc. (CVE:GMA) traded up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.59 and last traded at C$0.56. 1,144,288 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the average session volume of 613,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.54.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.87, a current ratio of 9.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$67.32 million and a P/E ratio of -37.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.25.

GéoMégA Resources Company Profile (CVE:GMA)

GÃ©oMÃ©gA Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mining properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for rare earth elements and niobium deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Montviel property comprising 161 mining claims covering an area of approximately 8,942 hectares located at the west of the Cree First Nation of Waswanipi, Northern Quebec.

