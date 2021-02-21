GeoDB Market Capitalization Tops $25.15 Million (GEO)

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. GeoDB has a total market capitalization of $25.15 million and $1.63 million worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GeoDB token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.17 or 0.00002095 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, GeoDB has traded 34.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GeoDB alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.69 or 0.00060367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $432.56 or 0.00775120 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00037708 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00006521 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000246 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.38 or 0.00056224 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004035 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00040728 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00017720 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,559.64 or 0.04586747 BTC.

GeoDB Profile

GEO is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,512,973 tokens. The official website for GeoDB is www.geodb.com . GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GeoDB is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock

Buying and Selling GeoDB

GeoDB can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoDB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoDB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GeoDB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GeoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeoDB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.