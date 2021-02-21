Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Given New $104.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $97.00 to $104.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Genuine Parts from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America lowered Genuine Parts from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Genuine Parts from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.38.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $102.36 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.94 and its 200-day moving average is $98.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of -76.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $49.68 and a 12-month high of $108.55.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 55.54%.

In related news, Director John R. Holder purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.00 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,907. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

