Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.88.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Genpact from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Genpact stock opened at $39.66 on Friday. Genpact has a 12-month low of $19.41 and a 12-month high of $44.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.14.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $950.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $933.93 million. Genpact had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 21.81%. Analysts forecast that Genpact will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Genpact’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

In other Genpact news, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $3,010,000.00. Also, SVP Heather White sold 15,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $638,204.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,553,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,399,000 after acquiring an additional 30,672 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,163,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,912,000 after acquiring an additional 160,563 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,679,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,634 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,592,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,241,000 after acquiring an additional 291,554 shares during the period. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,146,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,763,000 after acquiring an additional 25,413 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

