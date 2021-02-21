General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Acquired by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GE. FMR LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 480,790,647 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,192,540,000 after acquiring an additional 65,865,371 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 89,226,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $555,880,000 after acquiring an additional 14,253,265 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in General Electric by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,774,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $191,723,000 after acquiring an additional 7,327,429 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,013,062 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,190,277,000 after buying an additional 4,602,725 shares during the period. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 37,604,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $234,274,000 after buying an additional 4,215,596 shares during the period. 60.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on GE. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. General Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $12.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $105.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.83. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $12.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

