General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Old North State Trust LLC

Old North State Trust LLC decreased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 48.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GD. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 84.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GD stock opened at $164.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $154.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $100.55 and a 1-year high of $187.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GD. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.07.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

