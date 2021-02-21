GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GEAGY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

GEAGY stock opened at $36.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of -31.25 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.61. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $15.22 and a 12-month high of $39.10.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

