Gateley (Holdings) Plc (GTLY.L) (LON:GTLY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $166.22

Gateley (Holdings) Plc (GTLY.L) (LON:GTLY) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 166.22 ($2.17) and traded as high as GBX 185 ($2.42). Gateley (Holdings) Plc (GTLY.L) shares last traded at GBX 185 ($2.42), with a volume of 25,268 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Gateley (Holdings) Plc (GTLY.L) in a research report on Friday, November 27th.

Get Gateley (Holdings) Plc (GTLY.L) alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 166.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 141.47. The stock has a market cap of £217.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14.

Gateley (Holdings) Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial legal services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Banking and Financial Services; Corporate; Business Services; Employees, Pensions and Benefits; and Property.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Gateley (Holdings) Plc (GTLY.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gateley (Holdings) Plc (GTLY.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.