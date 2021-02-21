GasLog (GLOG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:GLOG opened at $4.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $470.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. GasLog has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $6.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.46.

Get GasLog alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of GasLog from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of GasLog from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.71.

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 2, 2020, it operated a fleet of 28 LNG carriers.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.