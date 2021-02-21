Gary B. Smith Sells 2,500 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Gary B. Smith sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $137,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Gary B. Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 4th, Gary B. Smith sold 2,500 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $137,325.00.

On Thursday, January 21st, Gary B. Smith sold 2,500 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total transaction of $136,100.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Gary B. Smith sold 2,500 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total value of $128,025.00.

On Monday, December 21st, Gary B. Smith sold 750 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $38,347.50.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Gary B. Smith sold 2,550 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $120,793.50.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Gary B. Smith sold 1,200 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $52,824.00.

CIEN stock opened at $54.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $30.58 and a 12 month high of $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.69.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $828.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.70 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 17.41%. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Ciena by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,951 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ciena by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 58,585 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Ciena by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,818 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

CIEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Ciena from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $46.00 to $51.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America upgraded Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.29.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

