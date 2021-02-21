Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 2,800 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 52,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 19,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FE opened at $34.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 0.20. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $52.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.95.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.15). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 6.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FE. Bank of America cut FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.36.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

