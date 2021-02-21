Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 1,200 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its stake in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Integer were worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ITGR. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Integer by 69.8% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Integer by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of Integer by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 475,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,065,000 after acquiring an additional 29,507 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Integer in the third quarter worth approximately $567,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 20.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 32,394 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

ITGR stock opened at $84.22 on Friday. Integer Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.01 and a fifty-two week high of $99.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28 and a beta of 1.42.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. Integer had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 6.45%. Equities analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ITGR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Integer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Integer from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.33.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

