Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Purchases New Position in Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Total Se (NYSE:TOT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 52,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TOT. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Total during the third quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Total during the third quarter worth $34,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Total by 254.4% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Total by 267.1% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Total during the third quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TOT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Total from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Total in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered Total from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

NYSE TOT opened at $44.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.72. Total Se has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The company has a market cap of $119.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.81, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Total had a positive return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. Research analysts expect that Total Se will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.9583 per share. This is an increase from Total’s previous dividend of $0.71. This represents a yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.74%.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

