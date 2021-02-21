Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Makes New Investment in American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ARA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ARA) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 169,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Renal Associates during the 4th quarter worth about $4,397,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of American Renal Associates by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 992,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,368,000 after purchasing an additional 17,499 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in shares of American Renal Associates by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 109,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 11,580 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of American Renal Associates during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Renal Associates by 402.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 47,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 38,301 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Renal Associates alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Renal Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of American Renal Associates stock opened at $11.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.49 and a 200 day moving average of $10.02. American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $11.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.15 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

About American Renal Associates

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc operates as a dialysis services provider in the United States. It operates dialysis clinics focusing on joint venture partnerships with physicians. The company offers kidney dialysis services to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ARA).

Receive News & Ratings for American Renal Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Renal Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.