Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Increases Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 121,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,657,000 after acquiring an additional 18,393 shares during the last quarter. TCF National Bank acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth $4,218,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth $467,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 699,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,942,000 after acquiring an additional 8,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth $19,109,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WLTW shares. Raymond James raised Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler cut Willis Towers Watson Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $246.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.31.

WLTW opened at $224.98 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $232.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $211.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.61.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.20. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.90 EPS. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

