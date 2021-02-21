Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Buys 50,337 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 55.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 141,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,337 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LILAK. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 0.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 151,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Genesis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 36.7% in the third quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 15,327,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,407,000 after buying an additional 4,111,789 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 41.2% in the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 423,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after buying an additional 123,521 shares during the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 26.9% in the third quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 17,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 3,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 75.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 38,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 16,373 shares during the last quarter. 58.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Liberty Latin America from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Liberty Latin America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.13.

Liberty Latin America stock opened at $11.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.38. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.47 and a 12-month high of $19.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.44.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

