Gabelli Funds LLC Makes New Investment in Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL)

Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 235,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 13,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 57,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 7,077 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. 67.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trillium Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ TRIL opened at $13.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 2.27. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $20.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.71 and its 200-day moving average is $13.37.

TRIL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Trillium Therapeutics from $15.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bloom Burton lowered shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Trillium Therapeutics from $16.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.85.

In other Trillium Therapeutics news, CEO Jan Skvarka sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $375,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,447.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Penka Petrova sold 2,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total value of $39,834.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,305 shares of company stock worth $565,954 over the last 90 days.

About Trillium Therapeutics

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

Read More: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR).

Receive News & Ratings for Trillium Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trillium Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.