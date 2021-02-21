Gabelli Funds LLC Lowers Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $4,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,176,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,665,000 after buying an additional 6,940,708 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,670,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,315,000 after acquiring an additional 585,440 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,200,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,725,000 after acquiring an additional 511,509 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,119,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,909,000 after acquiring an additional 614,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,094,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,227,000 after acquiring an additional 31,194 shares in the last quarter. 37.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KDP. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

NASDAQ KDP opened at $31.24 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $18.98 and a one year high of $33.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.89 and a 200 day moving average of $30.38. The company has a market capitalization of $43.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.21 per share, with a total value of $226,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Singer bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.30 per share, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,242,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 10,384 shares of company stock valued at $314,429 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

