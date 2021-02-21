Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires 9,500 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 124,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $4,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $678,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

KHC opened at $37.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $19.99 and a 52-week high of $39.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.82 billion, a PE ratio of -93.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.98.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.14%.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, Director Elio Leoni Sceti bought 90,000 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.22 per share, with a total value of $2,989,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Guggenheim raised The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Kraft Heinz from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.71.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

