G1 Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($3.48) Per Share (NASDAQ:GTHX)

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for G1 Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, February 16th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will earn ($3.48) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($3.43). Wedbush also issued estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($2.79) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.41) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.88) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James cut G1 Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.86.

GTHX opened at $26.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.34 and its 200-day moving average is $17.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 7.45, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. G1 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $37.07.

In other G1 Therapeutics news, CEO Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total value of $194,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,000 shares in the company, valued at $913,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Seth Rudnick sold 13,161 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $265,720.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 129,165 shares of company stock worth $2,825,649. 14.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTHX. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in G1 Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $150,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in G1 Therapeutics by 146.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in G1 Therapeutics by 15.1% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 139,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 18,291 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in G1 Therapeutics by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 164,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 11,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in G1 Therapeutics by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 51,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 15,498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer(SCLC), as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with first-line (SCLC) and metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase 1b clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and rintodestrant, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I/2 clinical trial.

